31 Jan 2022 - Kate Humble Book Signing

Published: 15th December 2021 20:56

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcomes back to the Wirral the wonderful Kate Humble, talking about her new book.

A celebration of simple, seasonal home cooking full of flavour, comfort and joy. With more than one hundred recipes from Kate Humble's kitchen table, this is food to share from breakfast time to the evening meal - for lazy days, busy weeknights or gatherings, and everything in between.

Recipes include:

SPRING

A Ham Sandwich on Beer Bread with Piccalilli

Spring Chicken with Wild Garlic & New Potatoes

Rhubarb Vodka

SUMMER

Tomatoes with Steak & Wild Salsa Verde

Elderflower Jellies

Summer in a Teapot

AUTUMN

Beet Bourguignon

Apple Crumble Ice Cream with Blackberry Ripple

Butternut Tea Loaf

WINTER

A Soda Bread for Winter with Oats & Black Treacle

Sausages in Red Wine

Clementine Cake with an Orange & Pomegranate Salad

Tickets are £25 including a copy of the book, or £15 ticket only, which is redeemable against the cost of purchasing the book on the night.

The event will take place at 7pm on Monday 31 January 2022 at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.



248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

