31 Jan 2022 - Kate Humble Book Signing
|Published: 15th December 2021 20:56
Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcomes back to the Wirral the wonderful Kate Humble, talking about her new book.
A celebration of simple, seasonal home cooking full of flavour, comfort and joy. With more than one hundred recipes from Kate Humble's kitchen table, this is food to share from breakfast time to the evening meal - for lazy days, busy weeknights or gatherings, and everything in between.
Recipes include:
SPRING
A Ham Sandwich on Beer Bread with Piccalilli
Spring Chicken with Wild Garlic & New Potatoes
Rhubarb Vodka
SUMMER
Tomatoes with Steak & Wild Salsa Verde
Elderflower Jellies
Summer in a Teapot
AUTUMN
Beet Bourguignon
Apple Crumble Ice Cream with Blackberry Ripple
Butternut Tea Loaf
WINTER
A Soda Bread for Winter with Oats & Black Treacle
Sausages in Red Wine
Clementine Cake with an Orange & Pomegranate Salad
Tickets are £25 including a copy of the book, or £15 ticket only, which is redeemable against the cost of purchasing the book on the night.
The event will take place at 7pm on Monday 31 January 2022 at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG
t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk
Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.
