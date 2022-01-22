  • Bookmark this page

22 Jan 2022 - Bike Marking by Neston Police

Published: 10th January 2022 10:59

Come along to Neston Market Square and get your bike marked with a unique DNA based system. 

Get your bike marked by Neston and Parkgate Police.

Neston and Parkgate Police will be present at Neston Market Square, behind Neston Town Hall, on Saturday 22nd January, between 1pm to 3pm, marking your bikes with a unique DNA based system, which is recorded on their systems.

Come along and get your bike marked.

You're also invited to talk to them about any issues you wish to raise, saying: "Concurrently, if you want to talk to us about anything, we're open for business."

Neston Market Square

Behind Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

Comments

