29-31 Jan 2022 - Gordale to Host First Art Exhibition in 2022

A wonderful opportunity to view and purchase stunning pieces of art, produced by local talented artists from Wirral, Cheshire and North Wales.

Gordale Garden and Home Centre on Chester High Road have announced their first Art Exhibition of the year, the weekend of Friday 28th to Sunday 30th January.

The event provides a wonderful opportunity to view and purchase stunning pieces of art, produced by local talented artists from Wirral, Cheshire and North Wales. Some of the artists will be there during the show to talk and show you around.

This exhibition will be hosted in the Bedding House at Gordale and admission is totally free.

The Artist Group is a brand new artist group and this will be the very first exhibition of over one hundred original pieces of artwork, on display and for sale.

