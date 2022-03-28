28 Mar 2022 - BBC's Dr Rangan Chatterjee Book Talk and Signing

Published: 24th January 2022 12:04

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome back Dr Rangan Chatterjee, talking about his new science-backed guide to a calmer, happier you.

BBC Radio 2′s own Dr Rangan Chatterjee talking all about his new book 'Happy Mind, Happy Life'.

Happiness is good for your health. Learn how to nurture yours.

Synopsis



During his twenty years as a GP, Dr Rangan Chatterjee has seen first-hand how motivation isn't always enough for us to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It's only when we learn how to support our own mental wellbeing and cultivate core happiness that these choices become easy.

In his latest book, Dr Chatterjee shares cutting-edge insights into the science of happiness and reveals ten simple ways to put you back in control of your health. It features real-life case studies and over twenty practical exercises, including lessons on how to:

- Treat yourself with respect -

- Improve your relationship with your phone -

- Deal with criticism -

Whether you are at a crisis point or simply want to experience more joy, this book will help you feel calmer, more confident, and able to live your life to the full.

Tickets are £16.99 including a copy of the book, or £10 ticket only, which is redeemable against the cost of purchasing the book on the night.

The event will take place at 7pm on Monday 28 March 2022, at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.



248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

