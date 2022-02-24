24 Feb 2022 - Caroline Corcoran Book Talk and Signing
|Published: 25th January 2022 13:40
Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome local author and friend of the shop, Caroline Corcoran.
Synopsis
Having a baby is all about firsts. The first touch. The first kiss. The first cuddle. They mark a lifetime of firsts - including the first goodbye.
When Romilly says goodbye to her new baby daughter, abandoning her at the hospital hours after giving birth, no one can understand why she would leave - and where she has gone.
In those first few hours she had been the image of a doting mother and would have done anything to protect her baby.
Something has clearly gone wrong. Could it be that Romilly is suffering from postpartum psychosis, just as her mother did?
Or is something even worse at hand? A danger so grave that she would leave her longed-for daughter to escape it...
"A twisty-turny, he-said, she-said thriller that kept me gripped until the fantastic shock ending!" - bestselling author - Jackie Kabler
"Deliciously twisted" - Red
"Atmospheric" - Good Housekeeping
"A tense thriller... The mystery you've been waiting for" - Stylist
Tickets are £5.
The event will take place at 7pm on Thursday 24 February 2022.
248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG
t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk
Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.