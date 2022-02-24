  • Bookmark this page

24 Feb 2022 - Caroline Corcoran Book Talk and Signing

Published: 25th January 2022 13:40

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome local author and friend of the shop, Caroline Corcoran.

24 Feb 2022 - Caroline Corcoran Book Talk and Signing

Synopsis

Having a baby is all about firsts. The first touch. The first kiss. The first cuddle. They mark a lifetime of firsts - including the first goodbye.

When Romilly says goodbye to her new baby daughter, abandoning her at the hospital hours after giving birth, no one can understand why she would leave - and where she has gone.

In those first few hours she had been the image of a doting mother and would have done anything to protect her baby.

Something has clearly gone wrong. Could it be that Romilly is suffering from postpartum psychosis, just as her mother did?

Or is something even worse at hand? A danger so grave that she would leave her longed-for daughter to escape it...

"A twisty-turny, he-said, she-said thriller that kept me gripped until the fantastic shock ending!" - bestselling author - Jackie Kabler

"Deliciously twisted" - Red

"Atmospheric" - Good Housekeeping

"A tense thriller... The mystery you've been waiting for" - Stylist

"A twisty and claustrophobic story with characters you empathise with but can't quite trust. Trying to work out who was telling the truth in this heart-wrenching story kept me turning the pages - I loved it" - Mandy Byatt, author of Just Another Liar
 
"Thrilling, gripping and unputdownable" - Rachel McLean, author of Deadly Wishes

Tickets are £5.

The event will take place at 7pm on Thursday 24 February 2022.

248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Linghams

