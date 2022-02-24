24 Feb 2022 - Caroline Corcoran Book Talk and Signing

Having a baby is all about firsts. The first touch. The first kiss. The first cuddle. They mark a lifetime of firsts - including the first goodbye.

When Romilly says goodbye to her new baby daughter, abandoning her at the hospital hours after giving birth, no one can understand why she would leave - and where she has gone.

In those first few hours she had been the image of a doting mother and would have done anything to protect her baby.

Something has clearly gone wrong. Could it be that Romilly is suffering from postpartum psychosis, just as her mother did?

Or is something even worse at hand? A danger so grave that she would leave her longed-for daughter to escape it...

"A twisty-turny, he-said, she-said thriller that kept me gripped until the fantastic shock ending!" - bestselling author - Jackie Kabler

"Deliciously twisted" - Red

"Atmospheric" - Good Housekeeping

"A tense thriller... The mystery you've been waiting for" - Stylist