6 Feb 2022 - Sunday Roasts at The Neston Club

Published: 28th January 2022 16:02

Enjoy a traditional Sunday Roast dinner, in the comfort of Parkgate Clubhouse, this February.

Join us on Sunday, 6 February and Sunday, 27 February, between 10am to 4pm, for a superb Sunday Roast.

2 courses £17

3 courses £20

To reserve a table call The Club on 0151 336 4199 or email enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk.

Please email enquiries@parkgateclubhouse.co.uk or call on 0151 336 4199. For more information, visit www.thenestonclub.co.uk.

Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.