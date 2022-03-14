14 Mar 2022 - Susan Stokes-Chapman Chatting All Things About Her Book

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall cannot wait to welcome Susan Stokes-Chapman to the shop.

We cannot wait to welcome Susan Stokes-Chapman, author of the fabulous Pandora, for a book talk followed by signing. All are welcome.

A pure pleasure of a novel set in Georgian London, where the discovery of a mysterious ancient Greek vase sets in motion conspiracies, revelations and romance.

Synopsis London, 1799. Dora Blake is an aspiring jewellery artist who lives with her uncle in what used to be her parents' famed shop of antiquities. When a mysterious Greek vase is delivered, Dora is intrigued by her uncle's suspicious behaviour and enlists the help of Edward Lawrence, a young antiquarian scholar. Edward sees the ancient vase as key to unlocking his academic future. Dora sees it as a chance to restore the shop to its former glory, and to escape her nefarious uncle.

But what Edward discovers about the vase has Dora questioning everything she has believed about her life, her family, and the world as she knows it. As Dora uncovers the truth she starts to realise that some mysteries are buried, and some doors are locked, for a reason.

Gorgeously atmospheric and deliciously page-turning, Pandora is a story of secrets and deception, love and fulfilment, fate and hope.

Tickets are £10, which is redeemable against the price of the book.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 7pm on Monday 14 March 2022.

