2 Mar 2022 Onwards - As Passionate About Events As Plants at Ness Botanic Gardens

Their extensive events programme means you can make even more of your next visit to Ness Botanic Gardens.

From bird ringing to wood carving, the sixty four acres of picturesque gardens also have an extensive events programme running throughout the year. Get involved with the events happening over the next couple of months. Spring Plant Hunter's Fair

Sunday, 20 March, 10am to 4pm.

Adults £1, children free.

All the Nurseries attending this fair at Ness Botanic Gardens are small family-run growers, many award-winning, each with their own specialities. Plenty of advice about the plants and a diverse offering of quality plants to suit every garden. Most of the Nurseries and Artisans offer a 'click and collect' service, pre-order your plants and they will bring them to the fair.

You can view all the Nurseries and Artisans taking part on our website, as well as the links to each for any pre-orders you may want to make.

---------

Nordic Walking

Another four-week Beginners and Intermediate course will be available once again in March, both will be held on Wednesdays starting 2 March and ending 23 March. Please use this link to check the detail (such as dates and times, as well as links to book and pay).

---------

Wood Carving

Are you interested in learning the craft of wood carving?

You can book a short course due to be run by John White Woodcarving at Ness Botanic Gardens using this link.

---------

Our Visitor Centre provides a warm welcome to the Gardens incorporating café, gift shop and plant sales. Wheelchairs and motorised buggies can be booked in advance (at no charge).

For more information, please visit our website.



