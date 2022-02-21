21 Feb 2022 Onwards - As Passionate About Events As Plants at Ness Botanic Gardens

Their extensive events programme means you can make even more of your next visit to Ness Botanic Gardens.

From bird ringing to wood carving, the sixty four acres of picturesque gardens also have an extensive events programme running throughout the year. Get involved with the events happening over the next couple of months.

Bird Ringing

Monday, 21 February 2022 from 10am to 3pm.

Come to Ness for a beautiful winter walk, where you will meet our expert bird ringers from the Merseyside Ringing Group.

You may even get the chance to help them release a bird in the Spinney Wood.

Find out why bird ringing is so important and learn more about the birds that live at Ness and the ones that pass through.

Free - included in your normal garden admission - No booking is required.

---------

Family Snowdrop Trail

CREDIT: Sara Bishop. Snowdrops at Ness, first pictured in 2022 on 25th January.

Thursday, 10 to Sunday, 27th February 2022, from 10am to 4pm.

Enjoy a winter stroll and keep the children busy discovering some amazing things about snowdrops.

Designed for all the family, this forty-minute trail will capture the imagination of everyone enjoying Ness snowdrops. Halfway around there is a chance to stop off in the Play Area, where a surprising creature needs to be discovered too!

Free - included in your normal garden admission. No booking is required.

---------

February Half-term Crafts

Tuesday, 22 to Wednesday, 23 February 2022. Session times below.

Our fabulous education team are running snowdrop themed crafts for you to enjoy with your children or grandchildren in the Hulme.

Under 5s - Paint a snowdrop picture and stick it on some cartoon friends as well.

Over 5s - Create an eye-catching keepsake box with snowdrops and a bee, learning the lovely skill of quilling cardboard.

There are three sessions on each of the two dates, at the following times:

Session 1: 10.30am - 11.45am

Session 2: 12.30pm -13.45pm

Session 3: 2.30pm - 15.45pm

Free activities, but booking is required. Places are limited in each session to four family groups (up to two adults and three children per group). Children must be accompanied by parents/carers. You will be need to arrive fifteen minutes before the start of your session to check in.

Please book your free ticket via our online store.

---------

Spring Plant Hunter's Fair

Sunday, 20 March, 10am to 4pm.

Adults £1, children free.

All the Nurseries attending this fair at Ness Botanic Gardens are small family-run growers, many award-winning, each with their own specialities. Plenty of advice about the plants and a diverse offering of quality plants to suit every garden. Most of the Nurseries and Artisans offer a 'click and collect' service, pre-order your plants and they will bring them to the fair.

You can view all the Nurseries and Artisans taking part on our website, as well as the links to each for any pre-orders you may want to make.

---------

Nordic Walking

Another four-week Beginners and Intermediate course will be available once again in March, both will be held on Wednesdays starting 2 March and ending 23 March. Please use this link to check the detail (such as dates and times, as well as links to book and pay).

---------

Wood Carving

Are you interested in learning the craft of wood carving?

You can book a short course due to be run by John White Woodcarving at Ness Botanic Gardens using this link.

---------

Our Visitor Centre provides a warm welcome to the Gardens incorporating café, gift shop and plant sales. Wheelchairs and motorised buggies can be booked in advance (at no charge).

For more information, please visit our website.



Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness

Neston

CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300

e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

