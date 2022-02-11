  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
11 Feb 2022 - Briarfield Charity Plant Sales Resume

Published: 9th February 2022 10:10

Snowdrops aplenty will be on sale with other spring flowering bulbs and plants.  

Weekly plant sales at Briarfield, The Rake, Burton CH64 5TL, are starting up again on Friday, 11th February.

We then have our first open gardens event as part of the national garden schemes open gardens on 19 to 20 February.

The profits from all events we run throughout the year, go toward local and worthy charities, including Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Carers Trust.

For any queries, please text or call Liz Carter on 07711 813732.

Snowdrops at Briarfield.

Briarfield Charity Plant Sale flyer.

National Garden Scheme

