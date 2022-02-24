  • Bookmark this page

24 Feb 2022 - Antarctica Wildlife with Wirral Bird Club

Published: 10th February 2022 21:00

Wirral Bird Club - 'Antarctica Wildlife' - An Illustrated Presentation by Hugh Stewart

Thursday 24th February 2022, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Featuring birds and wildlife of the Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica.

Hugh says: "Take a journey through the stunning scenery of the Southern Ocean and see some of the incredible wildlife that inhabits the sea, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Amongst the highlights are penguins, albatrosses, seals, whales and icebergs."

The attached photograph, of a King Penguin, was taken by Hugh.

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, St Bridget's Lane, West Kirby, Wirral CH48 3JT.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill Wonderley on 07795 148140.

 

Comments

