26 Feb 2022 - Give Your Views on Plans for a Jubilee Arts Trail in Willaston

Published: 12th February 2022 21:00

Chester University Fine Arts Department has been working with the Willaston Platinum Jubilee Co-ordinating Group to develop a Jubilee legacy arts trail in Willaston. We want your views on our plans!

CREDIT: Dave Mort Photography. Willaston village pictured Christmas 2021.CREDIT: Dave Mort Photography. Willaston village pictured Christmas 2021. Come along to a meeting on Saturday 26th February - 10am to 12 noon - at Willaston Memorial Hall.

Hear the proposals by Dr Jeremy Turner, let us know what you think and find out how you can get involved.

poster

 

