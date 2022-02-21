  • Bookmark this page

21 Feb 2022 - The Next Meeting of the Parkgate Society

Published: 15th February 2022 10:44

On Monday, 21 February, Hilary Green will be giving her illustrated talk on ‘The Shadow of the Workhouse'.

Before the coming of the so-called ‘welfare state' in relatively recent times, life was very hard and precarious for ordinary working people for whom a bit of bad luck could spell disaster.

The workhouse was intended to help keep down the number of families out of work, but results were mixed and the institution came to be feared as a result of the harsh treatments that were meted out to many of those who were forced by circumstances to enter within.

Times have changed, but many of the old workhouse buildings still survive in different use.

The Ormskirk Union Workhouse 1924.The Ormskirk Union Workhouse 1924.

Visitors are always welcome, free for their first visit.

Doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, Monday, 21 February 2022.

The Cranston Suite
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ 

 

