  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

6-9 Apr 2022 - CANCELLED Neston Players Present Head Over Heels

Published: 4th March 2022 16:06

Sadly due to factors outside of our control we must cancel the April production 'Head Over Heels'.

Tickets bought on line will be refunded within the next week.
Anyone who has purchased tickets from Paisley Grey should email nestonplayerstreasurer@gmail.com and we will organise a refund process with you.
We'll be back on stage towards the end of the year with a production of The Railway Children and hope to see you all there 

 ---------

Neston Players are delighted to be returning to Neston Civic Hall for our first major production in two years, especially as 2022 is our Platinum anniversary.

Neston Players Present Head Over Heels.

Written by Gail Young, well known for Cheshire Cats, Head Over Heels addresses the growing social phenomenon known as 'Silver Splitters'. They are Britain's hottest new demographic trend - retired divorcees!!!

Directed by Jo Rymer the play follows Jill and Andy as they navigate their way through the minefield of emotions going down the rocky road of divorce after many years of marriage.

Depressing topic for a play you may say, definitely not in this case. It's a hugely moving play, it delivers on numerous fronts, providing an action packed evening of laugh out loud moments set to an energetic soundtrack of 70s 80s hits, with plenty of adrenalin fuelled twists and turns to keep an audience on their toes.

Neston Players Present Head Over Heels.

Wednesday, 6 to Saturday, 9 April 2022
Doors open 7pm, for 7.30pm curtain

Book your tickets online, or buy from Neston outlet Paisley Grey.

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies