6-9 Apr 2022 - Neston Players Present Head Over Heels

Published: 16th February 2022 20:46

Neston Players are delighted to be returning to Neston Civic Hall for our first major production in two years, especially as 2022 is our Platinum anniversary.

Written by Gail Young, well known for Cheshire Cats, Head Over Heels addresses the growing social phenomenon known as 'Silver Splitters'. They are Britain's hottest new demographic trend - retired divorcees!!!

Directed by Jo Rymer the play follows Jill and Andy as they navigate their way through the minefield of emotions going down the rocky road of divorce after many years of marriage.

Depressing topic for a play you may say, definitely not in this case. It's a hugely moving play, it delivers on numerous fronts, providing an action packed evening of laugh out loud moments set to an energetic soundtrack of 70s 80s hits, with plenty of adrenalin fuelled twists and turns to keep an audience on their toes.

Wednesday, 6 to Saturday, 9 April 2022

Doors open 7pm, for 7.30pm curtain

Book your tickets online, or buy from Neston outlet Paisley Grey.



Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

