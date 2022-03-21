21 Mar 2022 - Annie Garthwaite In Conversation

Published: 16th February 2022 21:57

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome Annie Garthwaite for an evening of talk about her new book 'Cecily'. Published in hardback last year and out in paperback in March, be amongst the first to buy it here at LInghams.

‘A startling heroine' - Sarah Moss, author of Summerwater.

‘A vividly female perspective on the Wars of the Roses' - Imogen Hermes Gower, author of The Mermaid and Mrs Hancock.

‘Wolf Hall for the 2020s' - Manda Scott, author of Boudica.

‘Absorbing' - The Times.

‘Has the new Hilary Mantel arrived?' - The Telegraph.



Synopsis

Cecily Neville is England's greatest medieval matriarch. Born in the year of Agincourt, she lived into the early years of the Tudors, built a dynasty, mothered two kings (Edward IV and Richard III) and led her family through civil war.

For most of her life she was one of the most powerful women in England. Reading from her novel, and in conversation with Sue, Annie will reveal Cecily in all her complex glory: A dynastic schemer and a political mover and shaker of the first rank; a strategist, politician and administrator par excellence. But also, a wife and mother, who loved fiercely, lost children in infancy and to war and outlived her royal sons.

Tickets are £5.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 7pm on Monday, 21 March 2022.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

