27 Mar 2022 - Mothering Sunday 3 Course Roast Dinner at Bistro 1881

Published: 23rd February 2022 15:49

Spoil your mum this Mothering Sunday, with a delicious roast dinner in the fabulous surroundings of The Parkgate Clubhouse.

Join us on Mothering Sunday, 27 March, between 10am to 4pm, for a superb Sunday Roast and enjoy 3 courses for £22.95. Children under 11, £10 for 2 courses.

What better way to spoil the ladies in your life than enjoying great food and fine wines, overlooking the wonderful views The Neston Club has to offer.

Book now to avoid disappointment, reserve a table online on our website.

Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

