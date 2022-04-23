21-23 Apr 2022 - NADAS Art Exhibition
|Published: 23rd February 2022 18:57
The Neston and District Art Society's Annual Exhibition of Arts and Crafts.
Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd April 2022
We have been unable to hold this very popular event for the last two years because of COVID-19. In April 2022, the Neston and District Art Society will be once again holding their Annual Exhibition and sale of Paintings and Crafts.
This year's Judge is local artist Ron Chalmers.
Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR
Admission FREE, paintings and craft works are for sale.
Open 10am - 4pm Thursday & Friday, 10am - 3.30pm Saturday
