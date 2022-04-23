  • Bookmark this page

21-23 Apr 2022 - NADAS Art Exhibition

Published: 23rd February 2022 18:57

The Neston and District Art Society's Annual Exhibition of Arts and Crafts.

Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd April 2022

We have been unable to hold this very popular event for the last two years because of COVID-19. In April 2022, the Neston and District Art Society will be once again holding their Annual Exhibition and sale of Paintings and Crafts.

This year's Judge is local artist Ron Chalmers.

Palatte

Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

Admission FREE, paintings and craft works are for sale.

Open 10am - 4pm Thursday & Friday, 10am - 3.30pm Saturday

More information about NADAS.

