27 Feb 2022 - Snowdrop Festival at Briarfield Open Gardens

Snowdrop Festival at Briarfield Open Gardens.



After last weekend's fairly disastrous National Garden Scheme Snowdrop days, Briarfield Gardens are having a ‘Pop-up' opening from 11am to 4pm, Saturday 27 February.

Drifts of snowdrop, lots of other spring flowers and a large plant sale.

The profits from all events we run throughout the year, go toward local and worthy charities, including Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Carers Trust.

Adults £5, children free.

For more information, visit ngs.org.uk.

Briarfield

The Rake

Burton

CH64 5TL

