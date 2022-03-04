4 Mar 2022 - The Mayor's Coffee Morning

Published: 25th February 2022 11:31

The Mayor of Neston, Councillor Stephen Wastell, is delighted to be hosting a coffee morning in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support.



The event will be held in Neston Town Hall on Friday 4th March, during the Friday market, from 9am to 12.30pm.

We invite you to join him and other Councillors for a cup of tea or coffee, served with a cake or scone. The cost will be £5 per serving, of which a minimum of 50% will be donated to the charity.

