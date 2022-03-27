  • Bookmark this page

27 Mar 2022 - InterACT Youth Theatre Present Variations by Katie Hims

Published: 25th February 2022 21:22

As part of National Theatre Connections - a nationwide celebration of new plays for young people - InterACT Youth Theatre will be performing ‘Variations' by Katie Hims.

The show will go on at Neston Town Hall, on Sunday 27th March at 7pm.

‘Variations' is one of ten plays especially commissioned for Connections: Thirteen-year-old Alice wishes her life was completely different. She wakes up one morning to find that her life is different. In fact, it's so different that all she wants to do is get back to normality. But how does she do that? A play about family, string theory and breakfast.

To read more about National Theatre Connections and for more on InterACT Youth Theatre, see the Variations press release here.

Little Actors Theatre Company InterACT Youth Theatre.

To book to see InterACT Youth Theatre perform ‘Variations' at Neston Town Hall on Sunday 27th March 2020 - contact the box office: 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com

InterACT Youth Theatre is a specialist performance group offered by Registered Charity, Little Actors Theatre Company. 

 Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

