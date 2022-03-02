2 Mar 2022 - Ness Neighbours Coffee Morning

Published: 27th February 2022 21:08

Ness Neighbours meet on the first Tuesday of each month, at Ness Village Hall.

Between 10am and 12 noon, Ness Neighbours meet for a chat and a brew.

All are welcome to come and enjoy good company, as well as good coffee and home-made cakes, all for £3.

A friendly reminder that the next coffee morning is on St David's Day, Tuesday 1st March.

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.