2 Jul 2022 - Neston Village Fair

The Neston Village Fair Committee are pleased to announce the return of the Village Fair, to be held on Saturday, 2 July.

We will once again be showcasing local organisations and charities, with lots of entertainment, attractions, good food and drink on offer.

It will however need volunteers from the local community, both before and on the day, so please come forward so we can plan with the confidence that we will have sufficient help to run it.

The fair will be held 1pm to 4.30pm, at Comrade's Field, behind the Neston Centre and the Vicarage.

For more information please contact us through the Neston Village Fair Facebook profile or contact the Chairman, Keith Moores, on 07940 542324.

