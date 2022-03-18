  • Bookmark this page

18 Mar 2022 - Cheltenham Gold Cup Lunch at The Neston Club

Published: 1st March 2022 14:36

Enjoy all the Cheltenham Gold Cup Race Card with a delightful buffet throughout the afternoon.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Lunch at The Neston Club.

Neston Cricket's own Racing Tipsters give their views in the live Shrimper Morning Line show at 12pm.

First race goes off at 1.30pm.

Tickets from Phil Shaw on 07713 069783.

Friday 18th March 2022 - 12 noon start

£35 per person

The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

