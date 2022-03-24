24 Mar 2022 - Wirral Bird Club Presents "Skydancers"

Published: 1st March 2022 21:31

Wirral Bird Club - "Skydancers" - An Illustrated Presentation by Keith Offord.

Thursday 24th March 2022, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Keith says: "Sixteen species of harrier are found throughout the world, and are spread as far apart as Australia and South America.

"They are arguably, one of the most elegant groups of raptors and typically they sail low over open country on wings held in a shallow V shape as they search out their prey.

"They are also known for their spectacular display flights early in the breeding season.

"This talk explores this fascinating group of birds, with particular emphasis on our own Hen Harrier, which I have studied and monitored on the uplands of Wales since 1974."

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre in West Kirby.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

Hen Harrier in flight, pictured by Keith Offord.

St Bridget's Church Centre

St Bridget's Lane

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 3JT

