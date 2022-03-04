4 Mar 2022 - Big Brew Fundraiser for Traidcraft Exchange
|Published: 2nd March 2022 20:40
The Welcome Café at Neston Methodist Church are holding a Big Brew Fundraiser for Traidcraft Exchange.
Proceeds to support Traidcraft Exchange development projects in India, Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania and Senegal. These help farmers build resilience against climate change and ensure that they receive fair incomes for their work.
Do call in for light bites, coffee, tea and cake.
View the Traidcraft information display.
Try the Fairtrade Quiz.
Make a purchase from the Traidcraft stall.
Friday 4th March, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre
10a Liverpool Road
Neston
CH64 3RA
