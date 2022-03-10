  • Bookmark this page

10 Mar 2022 - Caroline Corcoran Book Talk

Published: 3rd March 2022 17:17

Local author Caroline Corcoran will be at Neston Library, talking about her new book Five Days Missing.  

Caroline Corcoran book talk 'Five Days Missing'.

Neston Library say: "Welcome to local author Caroline Corcoran, who will be talking about her latest book as well as her writing inspirations".

"A twisty-turny, he-said, she-said thriller that kept me gripped until the fantastic shock ending!" - bestselling author - Jackie Kabler

"Deliciously twisted" - Red

"Atmospheric" - Good Housekeeping

"A tense thriller... The mystery you've been waiting for" - Stylist

"A twisty and claustrophobic story with characters you empathise with but can't quite trust. Trying to work out who was telling the truth in this heart-wrenching story kept me turning the pages - I loved it" - Mandy Byatt, author of Just Another Liar
 
"Thrilling, gripping and unputdownable" - Rachel McLean, author of Deadly Wishes

Tickets are £5. Book via Ticket Source using the link below, call in to the library or call 0151 337 4670.

The event will take place at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm) on Thursday 10 March 2022.

Neston Library
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6QE
