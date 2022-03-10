10 Mar 2022 - Caroline Corcoran Book Talk
|Published: 3rd March 2022 17:17
Local author Caroline Corcoran will be at Neston Library, talking about her new book Five Days Missing.
Neston Library say: "Welcome to local author Caroline Corcoran, who will be talking about her latest book as well as her writing inspirations".
"A twisty-turny, he-said, she-said thriller that kept me gripped until the fantastic shock ending!" - bestselling author - Jackie Kabler
"Deliciously twisted" - Red
"Atmospheric" - Good Housekeeping
"A tense thriller... The mystery you've been waiting for" - Stylist
Tickets are £5. Book via Ticket Source using the link below, call in to the library or call 0151 337 4670.
The event will take place at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm) on Thursday 10 March 2022.
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6QE
