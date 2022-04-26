26 Apr 2022 - Jennifer Saint Talks About Her New Book Elektra

Published: 13th March 2022 12:28

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome Jennifer Saint, for an evening of talk about her new book 'Elektra'. An exciting and equally lyrical new retelling from Jennifer Saint, the Sunday Times bestselling author of 'Ariadne'. Praise for Jennifer Saint and 'Ariadne': ‘Saint's immersive novel thrusts the reader straight into the heart of Greek mythology' - ipaper on 'Ariadne'

‘A lyrical, insightful re-telling' - Daily Mail

‘Relevant and revelatory' - Stylist

‘Energetic and compelling' - Times

‘An illuminating read' - Woman & Home

‘A story that's impossible to forget' - Cultureflyn

Synopsis

The House of Atreus is cursed. A bloodline tainted by a generational cycle of violence and vengeance. This is the story of three women, their fates inextricably tied to this curse, and the fickle nature of men and gods.

Clytemnestra

The sister of Helen, wife of Agamemnon - her hopes of averting the curse are dashed when her sister is taken to Troy by the feckless Paris. Her husband raises a great army against them and determines to win, whatever the cost.

Cassandra

Princess of Troy, and cursed by Apollo to see the future but never to be believed when she speaks of it. She is powerless in her knowledge that the city will fall.

Elektra

The youngest daughter of Clytemnestra and Agamemnon, Elektra is horrified by the bloodletting of her kin. But can she escape the curse, or is her own destiny also bound by violence?

Tickets are £10, which is redeemable against the cost of the book, when purchased at the event.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, 26 April 2022.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

