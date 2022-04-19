  • Bookmark this page

19 Apr 2022 - Harriet Tyce In Conversation 'It Ends At Midnight'

Published: 13th March 2022 20:00

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome Harriet Tyce, in conversation about her new book 'It Ends At Midnight'.

The explosive, addictive new thriller from Sunday Times Number One bestseller Harriet Tyce.

‘A blisteringly brilliant read. Harriet Tyce is at the very top of the thriller game.' - Sarah Pinborough

‘Intriguing characters, deceptive twists and a punch-to-the-gut finale. Harriet Tyce always delivers.' - John Marrs

‘I devoured this gripping novel in a couple of sittings, and raced to the shocking end.' - Alex Michaelides

‘This is another delicious treat from Harriet Tyce.' - Louise Candlish

It Ends At Midnight, written by Harriet Tyce.

Synopsis

It's New Year's Eve and the stage is set for a lavish party in one of Edinburgh's best postcodes. It's a moment for old friends to set the past to rights - and move on.

The night sky is alive with fireworks and the champagne is flowing. But the celebration fails to materialise.

Because someone at this party is going to die tonight.

Midnight approaches and the countdown begins - but it seems one of the guests doesn't want a resolution.

They want revenge.

Tickets are £10, which is redeemable against the cost of the book, when purchased at the event.

The event will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, 19 April 2022.

248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Linghams

