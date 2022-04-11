11 Apr 2022 - Neston Drama Studio to Open Its Doors Once Again

Published: 15th March 2022 12:14

The Neston Drama Studio will be opening its doors again on Monday, 11th April, for a new ten-week block of classes.

Whatever your experience, you can just turn up on the night and you will be made welcome.

We hope to expand your actor's toolbox with plenty of improvisational work and readings.

It will also be a lot of fun!

CREDIT: Wikipedia. Improvisational theatre in competition.

Classes start at 6.30pm to 8.30pm and cost £8 per class.

Email David Spink for more details.

Classes will be held at

Neston Community Youth Centre

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE.









