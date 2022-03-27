27 Mar 2022 - Mother's Day on the Menu at The Blue Bicycle Coffee Shop

Published: 17th March 2022 12:58

Treat the special lady in your life, to a special menu at The Blue Bicycle, on Mother's Day.

The team has given us a sneak peek at the Mother's Day breakfast and Afternoon Tea menus, available at the café on Sunday, 27th March.

The doors open at 9am, serving a breakfast menu designed for mum (and you!) to enjoy. The café's usual yummy lunch menu is available between 12pm to 4pm and in addition, there is a special Afternoon Tea service from 2.30pm.

Bookings are required at least 48 hours in advance for afternoon tea. Booking is also highly recommended for breakfast and/or lunch.

Breakfast menu item: Belgian waffle with crispy bacon topped with maple syrup and blueberries.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

