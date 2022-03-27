  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

27 Mar 2022 - Mother's Day on the Menu at The Blue Bicycle Coffee Shop

Published: 17th March 2022 12:58

Treat the special lady in your life, to a special menu at The Blue Bicycle, on Mother's Day. 

The team has given us a sneak peek at the Mother's Day breakfast and Afternoon Tea menus, available at the café on Sunday, 27th March.

The doors open at 9am, serving a breakfast menu designed for mum (and you!) to enjoy. The café's usual yummy lunch menu is available between 12pm to 4pm and in addition, there is a special Afternoon Tea service from 2.30pm.

Bookings are required at least 48 hours in advance for afternoon tea. Booking is also highly recommended for breakfast and/or lunch.

Breakfast menu item: Belgian waffle with crispy bacon topped with maple syrup and blueberries. Breakfast menu item: Belgian waffle with crispy bacon topped with maple syrup and blueberries.

27 Mar 2022 - Mother's Day at The Blue Bicycle Coffee Shop

27 Mar 2022 - Mother's Day at The Blue Bicycle Coffee Shop

The Blue Bicycle

 

 

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


 Facebook

Neston Life

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies