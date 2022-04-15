  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

15 Apr 2022 - Neston Friday Easter Market

Published: 25th March 2022 16:47

Neston's Easter Market is back on Good Friday, with lots planned for the whole family.

Easter Market 2019.Easter Market 2019. Neston Town Council are delighted to be able to hold this year's Easter Market on Good Friday, 15th April.

In addition to the regular Friday Market traders, The Neston Strummers will be also on hand to entertain you on the Market Square during the day.

There will be plenty of delicious treats for the Easter weekend, plenty of bargains to be had and you can even take a break for a hot drink.

From 9am there will be FREE face painting for children and a FREE-to-enter Easter Egg Trail with a small prize from the Mayor of Neston, which is being provided by Bluebonnet Sweets and The Great British Bakehouse, for every entrant.

Neston's Good Friday Easter Market.

Councillors will also be handing out packets of sunflower seeds, donated by the Happy Hen's stall, in support of the people of Ukraine for whom the sunflower is the national flower.

Following on from our recent fundraising market collection tins for the British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal will again be available.

Entry forms for the Easter Egg trail will be available from the Neston Town Council stall.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies