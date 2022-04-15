15 Apr 2022 - Neston Friday Easter Market

Published: 25th March 2022 16:47

Neston's Easter Market is back on Good Friday, with lots planned for the whole family.

Easter Market 2019. Neston Town Council are delighted to be able to hold this year's Easter Market on Good Friday, 15th April.

In addition to the regular Friday Market traders, The Neston Strummers will be also on hand to entertain you on the Market Square during the day.

There will be plenty of delicious treats for the Easter weekend, plenty of bargains to be had and you can even take a break for a hot drink.

From 9am there will be FREE face painting for children and a FREE-to-enter Easter Egg Trail with a small prize from the Mayor of Neston, which is being provided by Bluebonnet Sweets and The Great British Bakehouse, for every entrant.

Councillors will also be handing out packets of sunflower seeds, donated by the Happy Hen's stall, in support of the people of Ukraine for whom the sunflower is the national flower.

Following on from our recent fundraising market collection tins for the British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal will again be available.

Entry forms for the Easter Egg trail will be available from the Neston Town Council stall.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.