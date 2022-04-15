  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
15 Apr 2022 - Easter Extravaganza Comedy Show Fundraiser

Published: 25th March 2022 20:46

A night of raucous laughter to lift the spirits when cancer treatment clouds the everyday.

Community champion Jo Curtis Bell got in touch to spread the word about this fantastic fundraising event, to help her friend, in her fight against cancer.

The reality for Jillian Ledsham is an indefinite course of chemotherapy, facing the battle that is cancer and trying alternative treatment to live.

For more on Jill's story, read our article here.

Easter Extravaganza Comedy Show Fundraiser for JillFriday 15th April at The Lady Hamilton pub, Little Neston. 

The Easter Extravaganza Comedy Show will take place from 8pm on Friday 15th April 2022 at the Lady Hamilton pub in Little Neston.

A limited number of tickets are available at £15 each and are on sale now. You may purchase tickets at the pub or by sending Jo a message through her Facebook profile.

Jo Curtis Bell is organising a number of charity events, from which all proceeds will go directly to funding Jill's alternative therapy.

If you would like to aid the cause by donating tombola prizes, please email Jo

Jillian Ledsham in happier times.Jill Ledsham, pictured in happier times.

