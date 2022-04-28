  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

28 Apr 2022 - Hilbre Bird Observatory: An Illustrated Presentation by John Elliot

Published: 29th March 2022 21:14

The Wirral Bird Club presents 'Hilbre Bird Observatory' - an illustrated presentation by John Elliot.

Thursday 28th April 2022, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

An insight into the work of our local Bird Observatory.

John's illustrated presentation will examine change and how it affects the wildlife on and around Hilbre. What impact has COVID-19 had and how does 2020/21 relate to other years in the recent past? Is the more distant past relevant or worth considering when examining the present day?

Rare birds will be a feature, but changes and insights into more common species are important and worthy of consideration.

The attached Hilbre Island photograph was taken by John.

Visitors are very welcome and the cost is £4, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event, please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

 This illustrated presentation will take place at

St Bridget's Church Centre
St Bridget's Lane
West Kirby
Wirral
CH48 3JT

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies