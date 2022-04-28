28 Apr 2022 - Hilbre Bird Observatory: An Illustrated Presentation by John Elliot

Published: 29th March 2022 21:14

The Wirral Bird Club presents 'Hilbre Bird Observatory' - an illustrated presentation by John Elliot.

Thursday 28th April 2022, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

An insight into the work of our local Bird Observatory.

John's illustrated presentation will examine change and how it affects the wildlife on and around Hilbre. What impact has COVID-19 had and how does 2020/21 relate to other years in the recent past? Is the more distant past relevant or worth considering when examining the present day?

Rare birds will be a feature, but changes and insights into more common species are important and worthy of consideration.

The attached Hilbre Island photograph was taken by John.

Visitors are very welcome and the cost is £4, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event, please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

This illustrated presentation will take place at

St Bridget's Church Centre

St Bridget's Lane

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 3JT

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.