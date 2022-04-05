5 Apr 2022 - Ness Neighbours Coffee Morning for Ukraine

Published: 30th March 2022 16:53

Ness Neighbours will host a Special April Coffee Morning in aid of Ukrainians.

Between 10am and 12 noon, Ness Neighbours meet for coffee, tea, cake and companionship..

Your £3 entry fee will go to support those suffering from this terrible tragedy and you may give more if you wish.

Dovecote Nurseries will host a Spring Plant Sale.

Plus, there will be a free Easter Egg Raffle.

Wear something yellow and blue if you wish, to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

