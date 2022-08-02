2 Aug 2022 - Ricky Ross In Conversation

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome Deacon Blue's very own Ricky Ross, in conversation about his newly published memoir. Ricky Ross in conversation at The Neston Club. Linghams warn: "... do not delay this will sell out very quickly". Ricky Ross has had a 35-year career in music, as a songwriter and lead singer for Deacon Blue one of Scotland's best loved and most successful bands. Together with his autobiography, Ricky Ross releases his 8th solo album, Short Stories Vol. 2. The album and book will be supported by a tour in September and October 2022 with Ricky at the piano, presenting songs from across his entire career and sharing stories from Walking Back Home.

Ricky Ross formed Deacon Blue over 30 years ago, and 2017 saw the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album, Raintown. A string of bestsellers followed it.

Ricky presents a number of radio shows including BBC Radio Scotland's Americana music show Another Country (for which he has won two Sony awards and a CMA International Trophy in 2015) and Sunday Morning With, as well as Ricky Ross's New Tradition for BBC Radio 2, and a podcast, Ricky Ross Meets.

Synopsis

In his memoir 'Walking Back Home', Ross revisits his formative years growing up in Dundee, his early forays into music and the beginning, extraordinary success, fallout, and re-emergence of Deacon Blue. Ross writes movingly and with great wit about the people and places that have meant the most to him, as well as his relationship with faith, politics, and the ever-changing challenges of being a musician.

Ricky says: "I've always been interested in telling stories. Most of the stories have become songs but some stories take a little longer. A couple of years ago I started to write down some longer memories which didn't fit as snugly into verses or choruses. I hope people might enjoy the stories as much as I have enjoyed writing them down."

Tickets are £20 including a copy of the book, or £10, which is redeemable against the cost of the book, when purchased at the event.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place 7pm on Tuesday, 2 August 2022 at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams Booksellers 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk t:e: Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

