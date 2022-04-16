16 Apr 2022 - At Messy Easter Learn the Stories from the Bible Through Craft and Play
|Published: 4th April 2022 22:18
Come along to St Nicholas Church, Burton, and learn the Easter story with craft, games, stories and possibly chocolate!
Enjoy a Messy Easter Saturday, 16th April 2022, 10am until 12 noon, at St Nicholas Church, Burton.
All are welcome.
St Nicholas Church
The Vicarage,
Vicarage Lane,
Burton
CH64 5TJ
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.