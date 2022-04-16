  • Bookmark this page

16 Apr 2022 - At Messy Easter Learn the Stories from the Bible Through Craft and Play

Published: 4th April 2022 22:18

Come along to St Nicholas Church, Burton, and learn the Easter story with craft, games, stories and possibly chocolate!

 CREDIT: Pixabay.

Enjoy a Messy Easter Saturday, 16th April 2022, 10am until 12 noon, at St Nicholas Church, Burton.

All are welcome.

St Nicholas Church
The Vicarage,
Vicarage Lane,
Burton
CH64 5TJ

 

Comments

