2 Jun 2022 - 208th Annual Neston Ladies Club Day

Let's celebrate Neston Female Society's Annual Procession on Thursday 2 June 2022

The 208th annual procession of Neston Female Society will take place on Thursday 2nd June 2022, starting at the Malt Shovel pub car park (35 Liverpool Road, Neston CH64 3RB) at 2.30pm.

The procession will be led by the Pipe Band from the Scots Guards Association.

The Society looks forward to the support of females aged 5 years and upwards

You will notice posters around town (see below), giving details of the day and how to book your child's tea ticket.

Children's teas tickets (at £3 each) are available until Monday 30th May, but as there is a limit on the number of tickets we are able to offer, they may sell out before this date. Please email nestonfemalesociety@outlook.com for information about where they can be purchased.

Members Teas will be £5. If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the Neston Female Society please email us via the above-mentioned email address; the annual membership fee is £4.

Due to the ongoing refurbishment of the Civic Hall, the procession will terminate in the car park at Neston Royal British Legion on Chester Road, Neston CH64 9PB. The British Legion will also be the venue this year for the members' and children's teas.

To enhance the traditional celebrations, the town centre will be closed to traffic throughout the afternoon and there will be a programme of street entertainment to drink in the atmosphere.

Ladies Club Day this year falls within the long bank holiday weekend, granted in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Queen's Coronation.

The Funfair will be on Chester Road Car Park from Weds 1st to Sat 4th June.

