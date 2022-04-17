  • Bookmark this page

16-17 Apr 2022 - Spend Easter Weekend at the Impressive Poulton Hall Gardens

Published: 8th April 2022 15:32

The parkland and gardens near Neston, will be open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday of the Easter weekend, in aid of charity.

 The beautiful parkland and gardens at Poulton Hall will be open to visitors on Easter Saturday, 16 and Easter Sunday, 17th April, from 2pm to 5pm each afternoon.

The open event is  in aid of the National Gardens Scheme charities.

Poulton Hall
 

Adult general admission is £6 or £9.50 to include a cream tea. CHildren may visit, free of charge.

All well-behaved dogs are most welcome too.

Pre-book your tickets via TicketSource here.

More information is also available on the website poultonhall.co.uk. 

Poulton Hall
CH63 9LN

 

 

