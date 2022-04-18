  • Bookmark this page

17-18 Apr 2022 - Special Easter Brunch Menu

Published: 10th April 2022 21:17

The Blue Bicycle coffee shop is gearing up for a set brunch menu.

CREDIT: Brenda Marple.CREDIT: Brenda Marple. The Window display at The Blue Bicycle has had a spring refresh just in time for Easter.

Not only is the window looking fabulous at The Blue Bicycle family-run coffee shop, but the team has also developed a special Easter bank holiday menu.

A sneak peak at a fresh dish, to be served on the brunch set menu.A sneak peek at a fresh dish, to be served on the brunch set menu.

Brunch will be served from a set menu between 9am to 3pm Sunday, 17th and Monday, 18th April.

Call to book a table on 0151 336 3970.
The Blue Bicycle

Usual opening hours, Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk
w: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

