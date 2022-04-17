17 Apr 2022 - Free Family Fun Hunting for Easter Eggs

Published: 11th April 2022 12:33

Enjoy free family fun and solve clues to win an egg in this Easter egg hunt, hosted by the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds.

Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, already famous for their fairy garden, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday.

Come to the car park off Lees Lane where it meets the Wirral Way, for family fun.

Hunt for clues to unlock a chocolate treat.

And explore the pond life, woodland, fairy wood and mysterious gorge.

Between 1pm to 4pm on Easter Sunday, 17 April. Last start time will be 3.30pm.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds community group and is supported by Cheshire West and Chester Countryside Rangers.

Lees Lane Ponds

Lees Lane

Neston

CH64 7TH



