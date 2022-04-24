24 Apr 2022 - St George's Day Roast Dinner

Published: 11th April 2022 16:51

Enjoy a Traditional Sunday Roast at Parkgate Clubhouse to celebrate St George's Day.

After two recent sell-out Sunday Roasts, this is one not to be missed.

Between 12pm to 4pm, enjoy 3 courses for £23.95.

To reserve a table call The Club on 0151 336 4199 or email enquiries@thenestonclub.co.uk.

For more information, visit thenestonclub.co.uk.

Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

