9 Jul 2022 - Marquee Black & White Summer Ball

The social event of the summer returns to The Neston Club.

Join us at The Neston Club for our Black & White Ball, taking place on Saturday 9th July.

Tickets are £65 and include fizz on arrival, a wonderful three-course meal, and a great band with dancing into the small hours.

Contact the club on 0151 336 4199 to reserve one of the few remaining tables.

Saturday 9 July 2022

£65 per person

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

