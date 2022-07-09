9 Jul 2022 - Marquee Black & White Summer Ball
|Published: 11th April 2022 18:50
The social event of the summer returns to The Neston Club.
Join us at The Neston Club for our Black & White Ball, taking place on Saturday 9th July.
Tickets are £65 and include fizz on arrival, a wonderful three-course meal, and a great band with dancing into the small hours.
Contact the club on 0151 336 4199 to reserve one of the few remaining tables.
Saturday 9 July 2022
£65 per person
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
