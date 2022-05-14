14 May 2022 - Music Night for Ukraine

Published: 12th April 2022 14:51

Local musicians come together to host a Ukrainian Humanitarian Fundraiser.

Five-piece, local acoustic music group, Medical Negligence, familiar faces in Neston, have organised a Music Night for Ukraine.

Three bands will strum the night away: Medical Negligence, The Biscuit Tin Circus and Creakin' Gates.

Thornton Hough Village Club and Bar has kindly given use of the hall and sound engineer services for free, amazing community spirit.

Also, Refugee Assist, a superb local group, is helping organise the event and will be running a raffle on the night. All raffle proceeds will go to their group, to help refugees re-homed locally.

Tickets are £10, with all proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee fund for Ukraine.

From 7pm til late, Saturday 14 May 2022.

Thornton Hough Village Club and Bar

Manor Road

Thirnton Hough

CH63 1JD

