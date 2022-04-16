  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

13-16 Apr 2022 - Name the Easter Bunny and More

Published: 12th April 2022 20:54

Willaston Community Farm will host a weekend of Easter fun for all the family. 

Use your map of the farm and clue sheet to help you locate eggs that our chickens have laid.

There will bean egg and spoon race every hour, a raffle, a cake sale and have a go at naming the Willaston Community Farm Easter bunny.

 Easter at Willaston Community Farm.

This event is aimed at children aged 3 to 12 years old.

Wellies are recommended!  

Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 April 2022.

Book Your Child's Ticket on the Website

Tickets are £12 per child and booking is essential. Please make sure you bring your booking confirmation. Tickets are non-refundable.

Willaston Community Farm CIC
Heath Lane
Willaston
CH64 1TP

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies