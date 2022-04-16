13-16 Apr 2022 - Name the Easter Bunny and More

Published: 12th April 2022 20:54

Willaston Community Farm will host a weekend of Easter fun for all the family.

Use your map of the farm and clue sheet to help you locate eggs that our chickens have laid.

There will bean egg and spoon race every hour, a raffle, a cake sale and have a go at naming the Willaston Community Farm Easter bunny.

This event is aimed at children aged 3 to 12 years old.

Wellies are recommended!

Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 April 2022.

Tickets are £12 per child and booking is essential. Please make sure you bring your booking confirmation. Tickets are non-refundable.

Willaston Community Farm CIC

Heath Lane

Willaston

CH64 1TP

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.