24 Apr 2022 - Try Your Hand at Bowls with an Ideal Taster Session
|Published: 18th April 2022 14:13
No obligation taster session happening at Burton & Puddington Bowls Club.
Register by email to bowls@gladstonevillagehall.org or call 07597 051048.
Burton & Puddington Bowls Club meets at the Sports & Social Club behind Gladstone Village Hall in Burton.
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
CH64 5TH
w: gladstonevillagehall.org/bowls
Comments
