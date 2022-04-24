  • Bookmark this page

24 Apr 2022 - Try Your Hand at Bowls with an Ideal Taster Session

Published: 18th April 2022 14:13

No obligation taster session happening at Burton & Puddington Bowls Club.

Woman bowling and text describing taster session on 24 April
 
From 1pm Sunday, 24 April.
 
Equipment is provided, but please make sure to wear closed, flat-soled shoes and no sandals.
 

Register by email to bowls@gladstonevillagehall.org or call 07597 051048.

Burton & Puddington Bowls Club meets at the Sports & Social Club behind Gladstone Village Hall in Burton.
Gladstone Village Hall logo.
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
CH64 5TH

w: gladstonevillagehall.org/bowls

 

