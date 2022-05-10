  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

10 May 2022 - Jay Blades MBE Talks Making It

Published: 18th April 2022 14:23

Linghams bookshop presents Jay Blades MBE, best-selling author, and presenter of BBC 2's The Repair Shop, talking about his new book 'Making It'.

Thrilled to announce this lunchtime event with Jay Blades, MBE, interviewed by Sue from Linghams bookshop.

Coffee and cake will be available to purchase at the venue.

Jay says of his book: "We had our hardships, and there were times that we didn't have a lot of food and didn't have a lot of money. But that didn't stop me [from] having the time of my life."

Jay Blades MBE, Making It.

Synopsis

Making It is an inspirational memoir about beating the odds and turning things around even when it all seems hopeless. In this book, Jay shares the details of his life, from his childhood growing up sheltered and innocent on a council estate in Hackney, to his adolescence when he was introduced to violent racism at secondary school, to being brutalized by police as a teen, to finally becoming a beloved star of the hit prime-time show The Repair Shop.

Jay reflects on strength, weakness, and what it means to be a man. He questions the boundaries society places on male vulnerability and how letting himself be nurtured helped him flourish into the person he is today.

An expert at giving a second life to cherished items, Jay's positivity, pragmatism, and kindness shine through here and show that with care and love, anything can be mended.

Tickets are £25 including a copy of the book, or £15 ticket only, which is redeemable against the cost of the book, when purchased at the event.

The event will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

 
t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk
 
Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.
 

Linghams

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies