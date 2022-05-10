10 May 2022 - Jay Blades MBE Talks Making It

Published: 18th April 2022 14:23

Linghams bookshop presents Jay Blades MBE, best-selling author, and presenter of BBC 2's The Repair Shop, talking about his new book 'Making It'.

Thrilled to announce this lunchtime event with Jay Blades, MBE, interviewed by Sue from Linghams bookshop. Coffee and cake will be available to purchase at the venue.

Jay says of his book: "We had our hardships, and there were times that we didn't have a lot of food and didn't have a lot of money. But that didn't stop me [from] having the time of my life."

Synopsis

Making It is an inspirational memoir about beating the odds and turning things around even when it all seems hopeless. In this book, Jay shares the details of his life, from his childhood growing up sheltered and innocent on a council estate in Hackney, to his adolescence when he was introduced to violent racism at secondary school, to being brutalized by police as a teen, to finally becoming a beloved star of the hit prime-time show The Repair Shop.

Jay reflects on strength, weakness, and what it means to be a man. He questions the boundaries society places on male vulnerability and how letting himself be nurtured helped him flourish into the person he is today.

An expert at giving a second life to cherished items, Jay's positivity, pragmatism, and kindness shine through here and show that with care and love, anything can be mended.

Tickets are £25 including a copy of the book, or £15 ticket only, which is redeemable against the cost of the book, when purchased at the event.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, 10 May 2022 at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

