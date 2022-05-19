19 May 2022 - Chris Ryan Talks About 'Outcast'

Published: 13th May 2022 10:50

Chris Ryan is back in town!

Linghams is looking forward to welcoming him back for more chat on his books and, of course, those legendary spiders!

Outcast - synopsis

After single-handedly intervening in a deadly terrorist attack in Mali, SAS Warrant Officer Jamie ‘Geordie' Carter is denounced as a lone wolf by jealous superiors.

Now a Regiment outcast, Carter is given a second chance with a deniable mission: locate SAS hero-gone-rogue, David Vann.

Vann had been sent into Afghanistan to train local rebels to fight the Taliban. But he's since gone silent and expected attacks on key targets have not happened.

Tracking Vann through Afghanistan and Tajikistan, Carter not only discovers the rogue soldier's involvement in a conspiracy that stretches far beyond the Middle East - but an imminent attack that will have deadly consequences the world over .

Chris Ryan was born in Newcastle and joined the 22 SAS in 1984. After completing the year-long Alpine Guides Course, he was the troop guide for B Squadron Mountain Troop. He completed three tours with the anti-terrorist team, serving as an assaulter, sniper and finally Sniper Team Commander.

Chris was part of the SAS eight-man team chosen for the famous Bravo Two Zero mission during the 1991 Gulf War. He was the only member of the unit to escape from Iraq, where three of his colleagues were killed and four captured, for which he was awarded the Military Medal. Chris wrote about his experiences in his book The One That Got Away, which became an immediate bestseller. Since then he has written over fifty books and presented a number of very successful TV programmes.

Tickets are £10, which is redeemable against the cost of the book, when purchased at the event.

REGISTER HERE Thursday 19 May 2022, 7pm Linghams Booksellers

Telegraph Road

Heswall

CH60 7SG Linghams Booksellers 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk t:e: Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

