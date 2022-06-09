9 Jun 2022 - A Book Signing and Talk With Heather Morris

Published: 13th May 2022 10:58

Linghams bookshop presents an evening with author Heather Morris, author of The Tattooist of Auschwitz.



Heather will be talking about, and signing copies of her new book 'Three Sisters.'

Synopsis



A promise to stay together. An unbreakable bond. A fierce will to survive.

From international bestselling author Heather Morris comes the breath-taking conclusion to The Tattooist of Auschwitz trilogy. When they are girls, Cibi, Magda and Livia make a promise to their father - that they will stay together, no matter what. Years later, at just 15 years old, Livia is ordered to Auschwitz by the Nazis.

Cibi, only 19 herself, remembers their promise and follows Livia, determined to protect her sister, or die with her. In their hometown in Slovakia, 17-year-old Magda hides, desperate to evade the barbaric Nazi forces. But it is not long before she is captured and condemned to Auschwitz.

In the horror of the death camp, these three beautiful sisters are reunited. Though traumatised by their experiences, they are together. They make another promise: that they will live.

Their fight for survival takes them from the hell of Auschwitz, to a death march across war-torn Europe and eventually home to Slovakia, now under iron Communist rule. Determined to begin again, they embark on a voyage of renewal, to the new Jewish homeland, Israel. Rich in vivid detail, and beautifully told, Three Sisters will break your heart, but leave you amazed and uplifted by the courage and fierce love of three sisters, whose promise to each other kept them alive.

Two of the sisters are in Israel today, surrounded by family and friends. They have chosen Heather Morris to reimagine their story in her astonishing new novel, Three Sisters.

Admission £6.00

Thursday 9 June 2022, 7pm

Linghams Booksellers 248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside

CH60 7SG 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk t:e: Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.