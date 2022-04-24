24 Apr 2022 - Joyous Programme of Music in Celebration of St George's Day

Published: 20th April 2022 14:03

A joyous programme to celebrate the St Georges and show that British classical composers are more than a match for their continental colleagues.

Matinée Concert at St George's Hall, Liverpool

Sunday, 24 April 2022 at 3pm



Our Programme includes music by:

Vaughan Williams Folk Song Suite

Sullivan Iolanthe & Pineapple Poll

Elgar Bavarian Highlands & Caractacus

Along with the orchestra, our guests for this celebratory programme will be the ladies and gentlemen of the St Peter's Singers performing Parry's I was Glad and music by Handel, Elgar and Holst.

Join us for a joyful afternoon of unsurpassed melody and musicality.

Tickets: £17.50 (school age £8) from eventbrite.co.uk.

Information available on the orchestra's website: dellarte.co.uk, or call 07867528034.

