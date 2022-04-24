24 Apr 2022 - Joyous Programme of Music in Celebration of St George's Day
A joyous programme to celebrate the St Georges and show that British classical composers are more than a match for their continental colleagues.
Matinée Concert at St George's Hall, Liverpool
Sunday, 24 April 2022 at 3pm
Our Programme includes music by:
Vaughan Williams Folk Song Suite
Sullivan Iolanthe & Pineapple Poll
Elgar Bavarian Highlands & Caractacus
Along with the orchestra, our guests for this celebratory programme will be the ladies and gentlemen of the St Peter's Singers performing Parry's I was Glad and music by Handel, Elgar and Holst.
Join us for a joyful afternoon of unsurpassed melody and musicality.
Tickets: £17.50 (school age £8) from eventbrite.co.uk.
Information available on the orchestra's website: dellarte.co.uk, or call 07867528034.
